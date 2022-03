ESPN published this video item, entitled “What has happened to Julius Randle and the Knicks this season? | NBA Today” – below is their description.

Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst join Malika Andrews on NBA Today to discuss the game plan the Knicks had for the trade deadline and what the outlook is now. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.