Eddie Hearn talks Usyk-Joshua 2, Fury-Whyte, Canelo & Matchroom x DAZN schedule

by

Matchroom Boxing published this video item, entitled “Eddie Hearn talks Usyk-Joshua 2, Fury-Whyte, Canelo & Matchroom x DAZN schedule” – below is their description.

Promoter Eddie Hearn sits with Mike Costello to run the rule over the upcoming Matchroom schedule and the upcoming Heavyweight World Title showdowns between Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua plus Canelo’s next move and more!

Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channel

About This Source - Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing is owned by Matchroom Sport Ltd – a sporting event promotions company founded by English entrepreneur Barry Hearn and his son Eddie Hearn.

The company is based in Brentwood, Essex. Matchroom has a comprehensive broadcasting agreement in the United Kingdom with Sky Sports.

In This Story: Anthony Joshua

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, OBE is a British professional boxer who is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, having held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019.

In This Story: Canelo Álvarez

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known as “Canelo” Álvarez, is a Mexican professional boxer who has won world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

In This Story: Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte is a British professional boxer, and former kickboxer and mixed martial artist. He has held the WBC interim heavyweight title since July 2019 as well as multiple regional heavyweight titles, including the British title from 2016 to 2017. He has lost twice, to Britain’s Anthony Joshua, and to Alexander Povetkin in September 2020.

In This Story: Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is a British sports promoter.

He is a group managing director of Matchroom Sport, and a director of the Professional Darts Corporation. Hearn is the son of promoter Barry Hearn, the founder of Matchroom Sport.

In This Story: Fury Vs Whyte

Tyson Fury Vs Dillian Whyte is a heavyweight bout which has been ordered by the WBC for the WBC Heavyweight World Championship title, currently held by Fury, following his defeat of previous holder Deontay Wilder.

The purse of USD $41million will be split by Fury (80%) and Whyte (20%) after Fury’s promoter Frank Warren successfully outbid Whyte’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, in Mexico City.

The date and venue are yet to be confirmed, with many expecting a 23 April 2022 fight, to take place in the UK for this all-British boxing match.

Because of prior associations on the side of the Fury camp, it is expected the fight will be shown on PPV via BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ stateside and internationally.

In This Story: Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk is a Ukrainian professional boxer. He reigned as the undisputed cruiserweight champion from July 2018 until he vacated his titles in March 2019, being the first cruiserweight in history to hold all four major world championships—the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.

In This Story: Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer, current lineal champion of the World, and WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.

He fought Deontay Wilder, with whom he drew in December 2018, for the WBC World Title on 22 February 2020, in a fight billed Wilder Fury 2. Fury won by TKO in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena, after a dominant display.

He is the holder of the Ring Title, the Linear Champion and the WBC World Champion, all at heavyweight.

Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs, for the Wilder rematch, and stands at 6’9″ tall. He lives in Morecambe, England.

