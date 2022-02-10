IGN published this video item, entitled “Monster Hunter: World – Official Free Online Multiplayer Weekend (February 12 – 14, 2022) Trailer” – below is their description.

Take a look at the trailer for PlayStation’s free online multiplayer weekend, which features a Monster Hunter: World-themed poem.

The free online multiplayer weekend, which allows you to play with friends without PlayStation Plus, runs from February 12 to February 14, 2022.

#IGN #Gaming #MonsterHunterWorld

