Monster Hunter: World – Official Free Online Multiplayer Weekend (February 12 – 14, 2022) Trailer

Take a look at the trailer for PlayStation’s free online multiplayer weekend, which features a Monster Hunter: World-themed poem.

The free online multiplayer weekend, which allows you to play with friends without PlayStation Plus, runs from February 12 to February 14, 2022.

