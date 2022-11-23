Bundesliga published this video item, entitled “Youssoufa Moukoko – All Goals so far” – below is their description.

Youssoufa Moukoko – Dortmund’s top striker does it again

At just 17 years of age, the Cameroon-born striker is already a key player for Borussia Dortmund and, once again, impressed with two goals in the Matchday 13 derby against VfL Bochum. That means he’s now racked up a total of six goals and three assists this season, making him one of the best players in the league. He’s also the youngest player ever to reach 10 Bundesliga goals. Which goal did you like best? Let us know in the comments!

