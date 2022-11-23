Youssoufa Moukoko – All Goals so far

by
Youssoufa moukoko - all goals so far

Bundesliga published this video item, entitled “Youssoufa Moukoko – All Goals so far” – below is their description.

Youssoufa Moukoko – Dortmund’s top striker does it again

At just 17 years of age, the Cameroon-born striker is already a key player for Borussia Dortmund and, once again, impressed with two goals in the Matchday 13 derby against VfL Bochum. That means he’s now racked up a total of six goals and three assists this season, making him one of the best players in the league. He’s also the youngest player ever to reach 10 Bundesliga goals. Which goal did you like best? Let us know in the comments!

About This Source - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is Germany’s primary football competition, founded in 1962 in Dortmund.

All of the Bundesliga clubs qualify for the DFB-Pokal. The winner of the Bundesliga qualifies for the DFL-Supercup.

In This Story: Bundesliga

The Bundesliga, sometimes referred to as the Fußball-Bundesliga or 1. Bundesliga, is a professional association football league in Germany. At the top of the German football league system, the Bundesliga is Germany’s premier football competition.

In This Story: Cameroon

Cameroon, officially the Republic of Cameroon, is a country in Central Africa and West Africa.

Cameroon is home to over 250 native languages spoken by nearly 25 million people. Cameroon became a German colony in 1884 known as Kamerun. In 1960, the French-administered part of Cameroon became independent. The southern part of British Cameroons federated with it in 1961 to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon. The federation was abandoned in 1972. The country was renamed the United Republic of Cameroon in 1972 and the Republic of Cameroon in 1984.

The official languages of Cameroon are French and English. Its religious population consists of 70.7% Christians and 24.4% Muslims. It is governed as a Unitary presidential republic and has good relations with the major powers of France, the United Kingdom and China.

The largest cities in population-terms are Douala on the Wouri River, its economic capital and main seaport, Yaoundé, its political capital, and Garoua.

The country is well known for its successful national football team.

