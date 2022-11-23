Malaysia’s post-election impasse drags on with king to decide next prime minister

by
Malaysia's post-election impasse drags on with king to decide next prime minister

Malaysia’s king has been thrust into a troubleshooting role after a general election on November 19, 2022 resulted in a hung parliament after the two leading contenders for the prime minister role were unable to form a majority coalition. King Sultan Abdullah will meet individual members of parliament from a separate bloc to help determine whether he will select Muhyiddin Yassin or Anwar Ibrahim to serve as prime minister.

