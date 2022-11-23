IGN published this video item, entitled “World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dragonriding 101” – below is their description.

Explore the Dragon Isles with an all-new, skill-based form of aerial movement: Dragonriding. Obtain and personalise your very own drake, before conquering challenges and upgrading your abilities to fly faster and further. Sponsored by Blizzard.

Soar to adventurous new heights with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, launching at midnight on 28th November in Central European Time.

