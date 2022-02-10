Old video showing brutal arrest of a young refugee in Sweden goes viral • FRANCE 24 English

by

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Old video showing brutal arrest of a young refugee in Sweden goes viral • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

A video doing the rounds of social media shows a boy being arrested in brutal manner by police in Sweden. The video has been circulated with another explanation for the events by those claiming Swedish authorities are separating refugee children from their parents. We sort the facts from the fiction.

🔔

FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - FRANCE 24 English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from France 24. France 24 is a French state-owned international news television network based in Paris.

Recent from FRANCE 24 English:

Ukraine civilians killed: Emergency services say over 2,000 killed during invasion • FRANCE 24

Category: News

Analysis: Lavrov’s claim Moscow aims to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine harks back to Nazi propaganda

Category: News

War in Ukraine: Videos of the war posted on the social media • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

US and Europe target Russian billionaires’ yachts

Category: News

Ukraine civilians killed: Emergency services say over 2,000 killed during invasion • FRANCE 24

Category: News

Analysis: Lavrov’s claim Moscow aims to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine harks back to Nazi propaganda

Category: News

War in Ukraine: Videos of the war posted on the social media • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

More than 650,000 refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland amid Russian invasion • FRANCE 24

Category: News

From zero to hero: Poland’s transformation after Russian invasion of Ukraine • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

10 AWESOME Aston Villa vs Southampton Goals | Premier League | Grealish & Ward-Prowse

Category: Premier League

200 IQ 🧠 🔥 #shorts

Category: Premier League

In This Story: Sweden

Sweden is a Scandinavian nation with thousands of coastal islands and inland lakes, along with vast boreal forests and glaciated mountains. Its principal cities, eastern capital Stockholm and southwestern Gothenburg and Malmö, are all coastal. Stockholm is built on 14 islands. It has more than 50 bridges, as well as the medieval old town, Gamla Stan, royal palaces and museums such as open-air Skansen.

2 Recent Items: Sweden

Neutral Sweden, Switzerland Unite With Europe In Defense Against Russia

Category: News

War in Ukraine: In unprecedented move, EU agrees to supply arms to Ukraine • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....