What We’ve Learned From the 2022 Midterms (So Far)

by
What we’ve learned from the 2022 midterms (so far)

CNN published this video item, entitled “What We’ve Learned From the 2022 Midterms (So Far)” – below is their description.

While votes are still being counted in key states, it’s clear Democrats had a better midterm performance than most were expecting. We examine the biggest surprises and key takeaways for both parties.

Guest: John King, CNN Anchor & Chief National Correspondent

To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy (https://cnn.com/privacy)

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Another wave of Russian missiles hit Ukrainian civilian targets

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

The Myth of Widespread Election Fraud /CITIZEN by CNN

Category: News

CEO rents out room in his own home on Airbnb

Category: News

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

2 Recent Items: Democrats

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader, Will Stay in Congress

Category: News

Republicans clinch control of the House while Democrats hold the Senate l ABCNL

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.