What we’ve learned from the 2022 midterms (so far)

While votes are still being counted in key states, it’s clear Democrats had a better midterm performance than most were expecting. We examine the biggest surprises and key takeaways for both parties. Guest: John King, CNN Anchor & Chief National Correspondent To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy (https://cnn.com/privacy) CNN YouTube Channel

