Sky Sports Cricket published this video item, entitled “Jos Buttler talks England captaincy and the T20 World Cup with Athers and Morgs” – below is their description.
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
Watch cricket LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/GetSkySportsCricket
Jos Buttler speaks to Michael Atherton and Eoin Morgan about captaining England at the T20 World Cup.
IG stocks and shares ISAs sponsors England Cricket on Sky Sports
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportscricket
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/cricket
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolfSky Sports Cricket YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.