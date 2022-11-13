7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Flashback: Is cash still king? | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Debate continues to rage over whether Charles should replace the Queen on our five dollar note, but perhaps the real question is whether ‘cash is still king?’ We’ve almost become a cashless society, but will we ever totally abandon notes and coins? 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

