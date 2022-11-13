Flashback: Is cash still king? | 7NEWS

Debate continues to rage over whether Charles should replace the Queen on our five dollar note, but perhaps the real question is whether ‘cash is still king?’

We’ve almost become a cashless society, but will we ever totally abandon notes and coins?

