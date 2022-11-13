Watch: Asian wisdom in facing global challenges

Watch: asian wisdom in facing global challenges

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Watch: Asian wisdom in facing global challenges” – below is their description.

Indonesia’s Bali hosts the G20 Summit on November 15, with a mission to work on “Recovery Together, Recovery Stronger.” G20 leaders gather as the world economy reels from geopolitical tensions, high inflation exacerbated by rising food and energy costs, and unbridled climate change. Can leaders set aside their differences and focus on the common good? Also, as major powers meet in Asia, what does Asian history tell us about wisdom in governance? How could emerging economies forge a way toward meaningful international cooperation? On these questions and more, answers from a strong panel on World Insight’s special edition on the #G20. #2022G20

