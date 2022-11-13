Moment two planes collide mid-air during Dallas air show

by
Moment two planes collide mid-air during dallas air show

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Moment two planes collide mid-air during Dallas air show” – below is their description.

Two World War II era planes have crashed following a mid-air collision at an air show in Dallas.

Video posted online shows a Boeing B17 Flying Fortress bomber being torn apart as it collides with a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/12/moment-two-planes-collide-mid-air-dallas-airshow/

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#dallas #planecrash

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader after Democrats lose control of the House

Category: Agriculture, News

Autumn Budget analysis: The figures are dire, UK to have worst economic decline in Europe next year

Category: Agriculture, Energy, News

A Russian military air-field goes up in flames after a Ukrainian missile strike in northern Crimea

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: Boeing

The Boeing Company (LON: BOE) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, satellites, telecommunications equipment, and missiles worldwide. The company also provides leasing and product support services.

3 Recent Items: Boeing

6 dead in Dallas after 2 historic planes collide during air show

Category: Aerospace & Defence, News

Two WW2 aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Category: Aerospace & Defence, News

World War II planes collide mid-air during Dallas airshow

Category: Aerospace & Defence, News

In This Story: Dallas

Dallas, a modern metropolis in north Texas, is a commercial and cultural hub of the region. Downtown’s Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza commemorates the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. In the Arts District, the Dallas Museum of Art and the Crow Collection of Asian Art cover thousands of years of art. The sleek Nasher Sculpture Center showcases contemporary sculpture.

2 Recent Items: Dallas

Kenyon Martin Jr. T’d up for kneeing Dwight Powell in the face on ‘aggressive’ dunk

Category: Sport

20% housing correction is coming, says Peter Boockvar

Category: News

In This Story: World War II

World War II or the Second World War, often abbreviated as WWII or WW2, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945. It involved the vast majority of the world’s countries—including all of the great powers—forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis powers.

1 Recent Items: World War II

Putin Says Accuses the West of Trying to Re-Write History

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.