The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Moment two planes collide mid-air during Dallas air show” – below is their description.

Two World War II era planes have crashed following a mid-air collision at an air show in Dallas.

Video posted online shows a Boeing B17 Flying Fortress bomber being torn apart as it collides with a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/12/moment-two-planes-collide-mid-air-dallas-airshow/

#dallas #planecrash

The Telegraph YouTube Channel