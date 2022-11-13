IGN published this video item, entitled “Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok” – below is their description.

Watch a Norse mythology expert react to God of War Ragnarok! We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse myth expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War sequel. From God of War Ragnarok Odin’s modern interpretation, to Ragnarok Thor’s powerlifter body, shapeshifting, prophecies, and so much more, Jackson breaks down what works and what doesn’t in Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök! 00:00 – Intro 00:19 – Loki Shapeshifting 03:13 – Odin and Thor 07:37 – Groa’s Prophecy 09:17 – The Norns 11:30 – Nidhogg 13:26 – Garm 14:21 – Heimdall 16:26 – Final Thoughts #Gaming #GodOfWar #GodOfWarRagnarok IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.