IGN published this video item, entitled “Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok” – below is their description.

Watch a Norse mythology expert react to God of War Ragnarok! We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse myth expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War sequel. From God of War Ragnarok Odin’s modern interpretation, to Ragnarok Thor’s powerlifter body, shapeshifting, prophecies, and so much more, Jackson breaks down what works and what doesn’t in Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök!

00:00 – Intro

00:19 – Loki Shapeshifting

03:13 – Odin and Thor

07:37 – Groa’s Prophecy

09:17 – The Norns

11:30 – Nidhogg

13:26 – Garm

14:21 – Heimdall

16:26 – Final Thoughts

IGN YouTube Channel

