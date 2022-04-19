This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
DW News published this video item, entitled “US speeds entry for Ukrainian refugees as more reach Mexico border | DW News” – below is their description.
The Mexican city of Tijuana has become a staging point for Ukrainian refugees looking to make it to the United States, motivated by the promise of President Biden to give asylum to 100.000 refugees from Ukraine.
About This Source - DW News
DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.
