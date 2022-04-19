Johnny Depp testifies at defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has told a jury in his defamation trial against Amber Heard that his ex-wife”s claims that he abused her were ‘heinous.’

The US actor took to the stand at the lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia, which is centred on the actress’s claims she was a victim of domestic abuse during her marriage to Depp. He denies any abuse took place.

About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

