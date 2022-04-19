The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp testifies at defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard” – below is their description.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Johnny Depp has told a jury in his defamation trial against Amber Heard that his ex-wife”s claims that he abused her were ‘heinous.’

The US actor took to the stand at the lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia, which is centred on the actress’s claims she was a victim of domestic abuse during her marriage to Depp. He denies any abuse took place.

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#Depp #Heard

The Telegraph YouTube Channel