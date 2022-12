CNN published this video item, entitled “Sen. Manchin on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’m not changing how I vote’” – below is their description.

US Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks with CNN’s Jake Tapper on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill, and the possibility of leaving the Democratic Party #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.