NBC News published this video item, entitled “Top Story with Tom Llamas – Dec. 20 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.
The Biden administration pushes to lift Title 42, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California, Congressman-elect George Santos is under scrutiny after a bombshell report on his life, and a look inside the severe food crisis in Kenya.NBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.