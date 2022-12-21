Top Story with Tom Llamas – Dec. 20 | NBC News NOW

Top story with tom llamas - dec. 20 | nbc news now

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Top Story with Tom Llamas – Dec. 20 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.

The Biden administration pushes to lift Title 42, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California, Congressman-elect George Santos is under scrutiny after a bombshell report on his life, and a look inside the severe food crisis in Kenya.

