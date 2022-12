Fox News published this video item, entitled “Watters: Stanford’s war on words” – below is their description.

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why Stanford University’s ‘harmful language’ guide is an attempt to push more woke indoctrination on students and the public on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’ #foxnews #fox #jessewattersprimetime Fox News YouTube Channel

