CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘Read a Poem’: CGTN reporter Andrés Flores reads poem Happy New Year” – below is their description.
For more:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/CGTN-reporter-Andr-s-Flores-reads-poem-Happy-New-Year–1fV57xaXWOk/index.html
Andrés Flores from Argentina joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem called “Happy New Year ” in Buenos Aires.
Come with Andrés Flores to join CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign, and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem# on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!
#readapoemseason2 #PoetrysansFrontiers
#happynewyearCGTN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.