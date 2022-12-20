‘Read a Poem’: CGTN reporter Andrés Flores reads poem Happy New Year

by
'read a poem': cgtn reporter andrés flores reads poem happy new year

CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘Read a Poem’: CGTN reporter Andrés Flores reads poem Happy New Year” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/CGTN-reporter-Andr-s-Flores-reads-poem-Happy-New-Year–1fV57xaXWOk/index.html

Andrés Flores from Argentina joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem called “Happy New Year ” in Buenos Aires.

Come with Andrés Flores to join CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign, and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem# on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!

#readapoemseason2 #PoetrysansFrontiers

#happynewyear

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

CGTN participant takes up ‘Countdown to 2023’ New Year challenge

Category: News

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Read a Poem: The trailer for the first episode of ‘Friendship’

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.