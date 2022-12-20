Fans surround Argentina team’s bus

by
Fans surround argentina team's bus

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Fans surround Argentina team’s bus” – below is their description.

#shorts #argentina #messi

The Argentina team are paraded in an open-top bus, with Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy and smiling.

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Watch live: Pope Francis speaks at the Vatican following the death of former Pope Benedict XVI

Category: News

Fundraiser finishes his 365th marathon of 2022

Category: News

Ukraine war, a new monarch and three PMs: 2022 in review

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

5 Recent Items: Lionel Messi

World Cup 2022: Argentina goalie says win was for Messi as he receives hero’s welcome in hometown

Category: News

Poland’s Lewandowski wins Golden Foot Award | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

World Cup Champion Lionel Messi RETURNING TO PSG | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Argentina fan jumps on team’s victory parade bus as celebrations turn into chaos

Category: Agriculture, Construction, Media, News

Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.