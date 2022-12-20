GBNews published this video item, entitled “BA long haul flight passengers face severe delays due to IT glitch | Travel Editor explains” – below is their description.

'Yet again we are seeing these IT problems really impacting passengers in such a serious way.' Travel Editor, for The Sun, Lisa Minot, says severe delays impacting long haul British Airways flights 'could not have come at a worse time' for the airline.

