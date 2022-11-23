7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Queensland to introduce landmark sexual consent laws | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
Queensland will introduce landmark laws aimed at cracking down on sexual assaults and rapes.
Stealthing will be criminalised, carrying a maximum penalty of life behind bars.
School students are set to learn about the changes in classrooms.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
