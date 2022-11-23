Should Scotland vote for independence?

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Should Scotland vote for independence?” – below is their description.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Scotland’s independence debate, former first minister of Scotland Henry McLeish says it’s important to focus on “should Scotland actually have a referendum” rather than “could” it.

