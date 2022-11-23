Martin Place’s Christmas tree launched by the City of Sydney | 7NEWS

by
Martin place's christmas tree launched by the city of sydney | 7news

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Martin Place’s Christmas tree launched by the City of Sydney | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Sydney. With just over a month to go, the city council has unveiled its festive plan for lights, concerts, carollers and Christmas trees. And on Saturday, direct from the North Pole, an early visit from the big man in red.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Daniel Andrews and Labor win 2022 Victoria state election – FULL winning speech | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Victoria Liberal leader Matthew Guy concession speech | 7NEWS

Category: News

Daniel Andrews and Labor win 2022 Victoria state election | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Sydney

Sydney, capital of New South Wales and one of Australia‘s largest cities, is best known for its harbourfront Sydney Opera House, with a distinctive sail-like design.

  • Population: 5.23 million (2018)

3 Recent Items: Sydney

Dottin’s all-round effort propels Strikers to WBBL glory | WBBL|08

Category: Cricket

Hot temperatures and possible severe thunderstorms forecast for weekend | 9 News Australia

Category: News

A bizarre and potentially deadly attack has been captured on camera in Maitland | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.