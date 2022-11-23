7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Martin Place’s Christmas tree launched by the City of Sydney | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Sydney. With just over a month to go, the city council has unveiled its festive plan for lights, concerts, carollers and Christmas trees. And on Saturday, direct from the North Pole, an early visit from the big man in red. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

