Live: Daily life of one-month-old South China tiger cubs – Ep. 26

Meng Meng, a female South China tiger, gave birth to two #tiger cubs on New Year’s Eve at the South China Tiger Breeding Research Base in Shaoguan, south China’s Guangdong Province. As only about 200 South China tigers exist nationwide, the species is under first-class state protection in China. The twin cubs turned one month old just in time for the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Tiger. #continuousstream CGTN YouTube Channel

