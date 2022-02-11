IGN published this video item, entitled “Microsoft Wants to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo – IGN Daily Fix” – below is their description.

Microsoft wants Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard titles to make their way to Nintendo consoles like the Switch. Putting current Activision Blizzard games on as many systems as possible is a goal Microsoft wants to achieve after its monumental takeover goes through, company president Brad Smith told CNBC.

Sony has provided updates and reveals for seven indie games coming to PS4, PS5 and PSVR. On the PS Blog, Head of PlayStation Indies Shuhei Yoshida introduced the mini-event, which included 7 games – TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Hello Neighbor 2, Post Void, Salt and Sacrifice, Moss: Book, Samurai Gunn 2, and Animal Well.

IGN’s Fan Fest returns February 19th with panels, interviews, and more from the biggest in gaming, movies, and television. Fan’s questions answered from hits like Halo: The Series, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Nightingale, and so much more!

