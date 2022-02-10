CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Enjoy the view from Beijing to Zhangjiakou aboard the Winter Olympics 5G Express – Ep. 8” – below is their description.

The Winter Olympics 5G Express is a special railway for athletes, journalists and other Games-related personnel shuttling between Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the host cities for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The bullet train, which runs at a speed of up to 350 kilometers per hour, also carries China Media Group’s 5G live streaming studio. Get aboard and enjoy a live view between Beijing and Zhangjiakou.#Beijing2022 #continuousstream#OlympicLive CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.