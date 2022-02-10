Live: Enjoy the view from Beijing to Zhangjiakou aboard the Winter Olympics 5G Express – Ep. 8

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Live: Enjoy the view from Beijing to Zhangjiakou aboard the Winter Olympics 5G Express – Ep. 8” – below is their description.

The Winter Olympics 5G Express is a special railway for athletes, journalists and other Games-related personnel shuttling between Beijing and Zhangjiakou, the host cities for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. The bullet train, which runs at a speed of up to 350 kilometers per hour, also carries China Media Group’s 5G live streaming studio. Get aboard and enjoy a live view between Beijing and Zhangjiakou.#Beijing2022 #continuousstream#OlympicLive

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

