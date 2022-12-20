How likely is Trump’s prosecution? | DW News

How likely is trump's prosecution? | dw news

The bipartisan Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department to prosecute Donald Trump for his part in the deadly riot. It is the first time in US history that Congress has recommended charges against a former president.

Slamming Trump for summoning the mob to the Capitol nearly two years ago, the House Select Committee’s chairperson, Bennie Thompson criticized the former president for undermining faith in the democratic system.

The bipartisan committee unanimously recommended he be charged with insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

