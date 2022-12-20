Tom Cruise shows off stunts in new appeal to get fans back to movie theaters

by
Tom cruise shows off stunts in new appeal to get fans back to movie theaters

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Tom Cruise shows off stunts in new appeal to get fans back to movie theaters” – below is their description.

The actor gave fans an early Christmas present by providing an extended behind-the-scenes look at some of the action that will be in the seventh “Mission Impossible” film out next July

Co-anchors report the morning's top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination of breaking news, interviews, in-depth reporting and weather.

Good Morning America (often abbreviated to GMA) is an American morning television program which is broadcast on ABC. It debuted on November 3, 1975.

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV is an American actor and producer. He has received various accolades for his work, including three Golden Globe Awards and three nominations for Academy Awards. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

