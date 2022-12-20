Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Tom Cruise shows off stunts in new appeal to get fans back to movie theaters” – below is their description.

The actor gave fans an early Christmas present by providing an extended behind-the-scenes look at some of the action that will be in the seventh “Mission Impossible” film out next July Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.