The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Exhausted doctor collapses during check-ups as China buckles under rising Covid-19 cases” – below is their description.

This is the shocking moment an exhausted doctor collapsed in the middle of check-ups as China struggles with soaring Covid-19 cases.

Footage shows the male doctor tending to a queue of patients in a hospital in Sichuan province on December 14.

In between patients, he was seen temporarily closing his eyes and resting before going back to work on his desktop computer.

However, apparently unable to bear the workload, he suddenly fell unconscious and lay slumped on his chair. His colleagues later heaved him out of his seat to allow him to rest.

China’s health system is reportedly beginning to strain after its leaders made a sudden about-face in the country’s rigid zero-Covid policy – losing restrictions while trying to handle soaring numbers of infections.

Local medical staff are reporting long queues of patients with moderate symptoms in what experts fear is an impending wave of infections following the eased restrictions. Studies have warned it faces up to a million deaths.

