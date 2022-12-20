Exhausted doctor collapses during check-ups as China buckles under rising Covid-19 cases

Exhausted doctor collapses during check-ups as china buckles under rising covid-19 cases

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Exhausted doctor collapses during check-ups as China buckles under rising Covid-19 cases” – below is their description.

This is the shocking moment an exhausted doctor collapsed in the middle of check-ups as China struggles with soaring Covid-19 cases.

Footage shows the male doctor tending to a queue of patients in a hospital in Sichuan province on December 14.

In between patients, he was seen temporarily closing his eyes and resting before going back to work on his desktop computer.

However, apparently unable to bear the workload, he suddenly fell unconscious and lay slumped on his chair. His colleagues later heaved him out of his seat to allow him to rest.

China’s health system is reportedly beginning to strain after its leaders made a sudden about-face in the country’s rigid zero-Covid policy – losing restrictions while trying to handle soaring numbers of infections.

Local medical staff are reporting long queues of patients with moderate symptoms in what experts fear is an impending wave of infections following the eased restrictions. Studies have warned it faces up to a million deaths.

About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

