Global News published this video item, entitled “Argentina welcomes World Cup champions with victory parade in Buenos Aires | LIVE” – below is their description.

Thousands of Argentinians welcome their national team home on Tuesday after winning the FIFA World Cup.

The squad that brought home the first World Cup since 1986 will participate in the parade from the Argentine Football Association headquarters to the Obelisk, the iconic landmark of Argentina’s capital that is the traditional spot for celebrations.

