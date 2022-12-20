Argentina welcomes World Cup champions with victory parade in Buenos Aires | LIVE

Argentina welcomes world cup champions with victory parade in buenos aires | live

Global News published this video item, entitled "Argentina welcomes World Cup champions with victory parade in Buenos Aires | LIVE"

Thousands of Argentinians welcome their national team home on Tuesday after winning the FIFA World Cup.

The squad that brought home the first World Cup since 1986 will participate in the parade from the Argentine Football Association headquarters to the Obelisk, the iconic landmark of Argentina’s capital that is the traditional spot for celebrations.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9357795/world-cup-final-argentina-montreal/

