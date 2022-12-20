Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Irmgard Furchner, 97, has been convicted as an accessory to 11,412 murders at the Stutthof concentration camp, where she worked as a stenographer for an SS commander.

CBC News published this video item, entitled "German court convicts Nazi concentration camp secretary"

About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

