CBC News published this video item, entitled “German court convicts Nazi concentration camp secretary” – below is their description.
Irmgard Furchner, 97, has been convicted as an accessory to 11,412 murders at the Stutthof concentration camp, where she worked as a stenographer for an SS commander.
