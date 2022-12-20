California auto insurance on the precipice of a crisis

by
California auto insurance on the precipice of a crisis

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “California auto insurance on the precipice of a crisis” – below is their description.

Insurers are struggling in California as more people are getting in accidents, while they haven’t been able to raise their rates in two years.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Bonds may be down, but they’re not out, says GH&A’s Gilbert Garcia

Category: News

I expect a shallow and somewhat short-lived recession, says Stifel’s Piegza

Category: News

I tend to be in the hawk camp right now, says fmr. Fed Gov. Frederic Mishkin

Category: News

In This Story: California

California, a western U.S. state, stretches from the Mexican border along the Pacific for nearly 900 miles. Its terrain includes cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Central Valley farmland and the Mojave Desert. The city of Los Angeles is the seat of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Hilly San Francisco is known for the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island and cable cars.

2 Recent Items: California

How An Atmospheric River Will Affect California’s Central Valley

Category: News

How Inflation Is Impacting This Year’s Rose Parade

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.