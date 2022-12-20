CGTN published this video item, entitled “Altruistic delivery rider in Beijing serves residents with passion” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/Altruistic-delivery-rider-in-Beijing-serves-residents-with-passion-1fVq7jpBnbO/index.html An on-demand delivery rider in Beijing experienced a heartwarming moment while he was delivering medicine to people in need as the city is facing the pressure of epidemic prevention drugs supplies and long waiting times for delivery. Li Junzhao said, “By helping others, I feel like what I did is worthwhile.” CGTN YouTube Channel

