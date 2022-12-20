CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “A housing recession has been underway for months, says Sheryl Palmer CEO Taylor Morrison” – below is their description.

Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss housing data projections for forward demand in 2023, the mortgage transparency available to consumers, and takeaways from homebuilder sentiment numbers. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

