CGTN published this video item, entitled "At least 6 dead as 3 explosions rock western Kabul"

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-04-20/At-least-6-dead-as-3-explosions-rock-western-Kabul-19ntomaOUSY/index.html Three explosions targeting educational institutions claimed six lives and injured dozens of people in western Kabul on Tuesday, a police spokesman has confirmed. The first blast took place near a tuition center in Dasht-e-Barchi area, followed by two back-to-back explosions close to a high school. An investigation into the incident has started. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. CGTN YouTube Channel

