NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia

New South Wales and Victoria have scrapped COVID-19 isolation rules, meaning household contacts will no longer be required to quarantine from this weekend. In other news, Scott Morrison has been accused of the biggest foreign policy failure in the Indo-Pacific since World War II after China and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact.

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

