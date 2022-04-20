9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “NSW and Victoria scrap COVID-19 isolation rules, PM’s biggest policy failure | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
New South Wales and Victoria have scrapped COVID-19 isolation rules, meaning household contacts will no longer be required to quarantine from this weekend. In other news, Scott Morrison has been accused of the biggest foreign policy failure in the Indo-Pacific since World War II after China and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
