Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Bodycam Shows Police Shooting an Active Shooter in Albuquerque” – below is their description.

Bodycam and drone video show police shooting an alleged active shooter in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 14, 2022. Police stated that they received multiple calls about a man that was shooting at vehicles and walking around with a firearm. The suspect, 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter, was allegedly shooting at vehicles with a weapon out a window while inside his home. Upon approaching the suspect, police stated they believed he was ready to surrender. Hunter stood up when officers approached and began walking towards them. Officers fired three bean bag rounds to deter the suspect. Hunter then walked towards two firearms on the ground and began to pick them up. Officers fired multiple rounds with at least one projectile hitting the suspect. One of the victims, Alicia Hall, was struck by Hunter while driving in her vehicle. She later succumbed to her injuries. #PoliceBodycam #PoliceShooting #Albuquerque WATCH More Police Bodycam Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoW1SIeAWaWYnLs3HdjyU9MTTAV9Ve982 Watch Law&Crime Network NOW on YouTubeTV! https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/?utm_servlet=prod&zipcode=99202 OTHER WAYS TO WATCH LAW&CRIME NETWORK IN YOUR AREA: https://lawandcrime.com/where-to-watch/ READ MORE GREAT ARTICLES FROM LAW&CRIME NETWORK HERE: https://lawandcrime.com SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF Law&Crime Network YouTube Channels: Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz8K1occVvDTYDfFo7N5EZw Channel B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVXOqoOCYbi-iXChKAl6DTQ Channel C: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCLaaClAWQiTkl3pw9ZdLw Channel D https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMV3pzWIhJGLYzoHyxBjjNw Law&Crime Network YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.