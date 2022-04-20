Bodycam Shows Police Shooting an Active Shooter in Albuquerque

Law&Crime Network published this video item, entitled “Bodycam Shows Police Shooting an Active Shooter in Albuquerque” – below is their description.

Bodycam and drone video show police shooting an alleged active shooter in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 14, 2022. Police stated that they received multiple calls about a man that was shooting at vehicles and walking around with a firearm. The suspect, 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter, was allegedly shooting at vehicles with a weapon out a window while inside his home. Upon approaching the suspect, police stated they believed he was ready to surrender. Hunter stood up when officers approached and began walking towards them. Officers fired three bean bag rounds to deter the suspect. Hunter then walked towards two firearms on the ground and began to pick them up. Officers fired multiple rounds with at least one projectile hitting the suspect. One of the victims, Alicia Hall, was struck by Hunter while driving in her vehicle. She later succumbed to her injuries.

About This Source - Law&Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams.

