John Kirkwood published this video item, entitled “Cottage cheese (Best you’ll ever taste)” – below is their description.

How to make authentic Cottage cheese at home, simple step by step instructions from start to finish. UK https://cheeseandyogurt.co.uk/collections/cheese-making-kits/products/soft-cheesemaking-kit USA https://cheeseandyogurtmaking.com/collections/cheese-making-kits/products/soft-cheesemaking-kit Cheese and yogurt making, Raw milk suppliers http://rawmilk.simkin.co.uk/index.html Book (Recipe) https://profoodhomemade.com/shop/ Cream cheese written recipe here https://profoodhomemade.com/cream-cheese/ Website http://profoodhomemade.com/home Recipes http://profoodhomemade.com/recipes/ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/jonboy2478 Disclaimer The viewer must take responsibility for his or her own safety and hygiene when replicating any of my recipes on this channel. The kitchen can be a dangerous place to work, please be careful. Also be very aware of anyone having food allergies. Thank You. Music used Blue creek trail By Dan Lebowitz https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/music Ibiza Dream by Chris Haugen https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/music Tupelo Train by Chris Haugen https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/music Lazy river rag By Dan Lebowitz https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/music John Kirkwood YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.