UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Remarks at Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum

by
Un secretary-general, antónio guterres, remarks at tuol sleng genocide museum

United Nations published this video item, entitled “UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Remarks at Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum” – below is their description.

I am here at Tuol Sleng today to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the atrocity crimes committed throughout Cambodia during the Khmer Rouge period.

The suffering that took place within these walls is horrific and shocking. The stories of survival and resilience are moving and inspiring.

I thank the Museum for its extraordinary work to raise awareness of these atrocity crimes, as part of efforts to ensure they can never happen again.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Court of Cambodia have held several Khmer Rouge leaders accountable for these atrocities and provided a voice to victims and survivors.

Their voices are more important than ever, at a time when hate speech, abuse, discrimination and harassment are on the rise in every corner of the world.

Tuol Sleng is an essential reminder. Its bloodstained bricks and tiles are a warning to us all:

This is what happens when hatred runs rampant.

This is what happens when human beings are persecuted, and human rights are denied.

Preserving the memory of those who suffered and died at Tuol Sleng helps to ensure that such atrocities are never repeated.

I promised to tell the story that I heard from one of the survivors to my granddaughters and I’ll tell them to convey that story to their grandchildren. It is essential that the memory of what happened here is never lost.

By learning to recognize the first warning signs of genocide and other atrocity crimes, and honouring the values of inclusion and dignity, we can lay the foundations for a future in which such horrors can never happen again.

Thank you.

Watch the video on UN Web TV: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k19/k19lz1ose0

United Nations YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - United Nations

The United Nations (UN) was established after World War II with the aim of preventing future wars. The organization is financed by assessed and voluntary contributions from its member states.

The UN’s chief administrative officer is the Secretary-General, currently Portuguese politician and diplomat António Guterres, who began his five year-term on 1 January 2017.

 

Recent from United Nations:

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Official Commemoration of the International day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Category: News

Polluter Pays: Global South Demands Climate Reparations #shorts | United Nations

Category: Finance, News

In This Story: António Guterres

António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres GCC GCL is a Portuguese politician and diplomat serving as the ninth secretary-general of the United Nations. A member of the Portuguese Socialist Party, he served as prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002.

2 Recent Items: António Guterres

Brazil’s Lula Pledges ‘Big Fight’ Against Amazon Deforestation

Category: News

Press Conference by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, at 12th ASEAN-UN Summit

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Cambodia

Cambodia, officially the Kingdom of Cambodia, is a country located in the southern portion of the Indochina peninsula in Southeast Asia. It is 181,035 square kilometres (69,898 square miles) in area, bordered by Thailand to the northwest, Laos to the northeast, Vietnam to the east and the Gulf of Thailand to the southwest.

The sovereign state of Cambodia has a population of over 15 million. Buddhism is enshrined in the constitution as the official state religion, and is practised by more than 97% of the population. Cambodia’s minority groups include Vietnamese, Chinese, Chams and 30 hill tribes.

The capital and largest city is Phnom Penh. The kingdom is an elective constitutional monarchy with a monarch chosen by the Royal Council of the Throne as head of state. The head of government is the Prime Minister.

Cambodia gained independence from France in 1953. The United Nations designates Cambodia as a least developed country.

2 Recent Items: Cambodia

Cambodia’s first expressway to boost economic development

Category: Construction, News

East Asia Summit leaders conclude meeting without agreement

Category: News

In This Story: United Nations

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization that aims to maintain international peace and security.

At its founding, the UN had 51 member states; with the addition of South Sudan in 2011, membership is now 193, representing almost all of the world’s sovereign states.

9 Recent Items: United Nations

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Brazil’s President-elect receives superstar welcome at COP27 summit in Egypt | The World

Category: News

Official Commemoration of the International day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Category: News

Polluter Pays: Global South Demands Climate Reparations #shorts | United Nations

Category: Finance, News

COP27: Activists protest export of Russian fossil fuel | DW News

Category: Energy, News, Renewable Energy

World population officially hits 8 billion according to UN

Category: News

UN: World’s population reaches 8 billion

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Category: News

Climate Activists Speak up at #Cop27 | United Nations #shorts

Category: Energy, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.