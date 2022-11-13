DR Congo: Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in North Kivu

DR Congo: Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in North Kivu

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “DR Congo: Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in North Kivu” – below is their description.

Kenyan soldiers have landed in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as part of a regional peacekeeping mission to the region.

Their arrival on Saturday comes as the M23 rebel group has surged across the DRC’s North Kivu province, capturing swaths of territory and inflaming regional tensions.

This week, Kenya’s Parliament approved the deployment of about 900 soldiers to the DRC as part of a joint military force from the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

In This Story: Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, also known as Congo-Kinshasa, DR Congo, the DROC, or simply either Congo or the Congo, and historically Zaire, is a country in Central Africa. The capital is Kinshasa.

With a population of over 101 million, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the most-populous officially Francophone country in the world.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is extremely rich in natural resources but has suffered from political instability. As of 2018, around 600,000 Congolese have fled to neighbouring countries from conflicts in the centre and east of the DRC. Two million children risk starvation, and the fighting has displaced 4.5 million people.

In This Story: Rwanda

Rwanda, officially the Republic of Rwanda, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. One of the smallest countries on the African mainland, its capital city is Kigali.

