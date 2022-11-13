Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “DR Congo: Kenyan peacekeepers arrive in North Kivu” – below is their description.

Kenyan soldiers have landed in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as part of a regional peacekeeping mission to the region.

Their arrival on Saturday comes as the M23 rebel group has surged across the DRC’s North Kivu province, capturing swaths of territory and inflaming regional tensions.

This week, Kenya’s Parliament approved the deployment of about 900 soldiers to the DRC as part of a joint military force from the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

