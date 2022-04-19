Camila Cabello Auditioned for X-Factor With Hopes of MARRYING Harry Styles

by

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Camila Cabello Auditioned for X-Factor With Hopes of MARRYING Harry Styles” – below is their description.

Camila Cabello’s installment of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ went down during Monday’s ‘Late Late Show With James Corden. During the segment, the singer reveals that she auditioned for ‘The X-Factor’ back in 2012 with hopes of meeting Harry Styles, who won the UK version of the show with his former band, One Direction.

