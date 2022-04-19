Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Camila Cabello Auditioned for X-Factor With Hopes of MARRYING Harry Styles” – below is their description.
Camila Cabello’s installment of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ went down during Monday’s ‘Late Late Show With James Corden. During the segment, the singer reveals that she auditioned for ‘The X-Factor’ back in 2012 with hopes of meeting Harry Styles, who won the UK version of the show with his former band, One Direction.Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel
In This Story: James Corden
James Corden OBE is an English actor, comedian, writer, and television host. Since 2015, he has hosted The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night television talk show on CBS in the United States.
Along with Welsh actress Ruth Jones, Corden co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007–2019) for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance.
He has appeared in films, including Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Kill Your Friends (2015), Peter Rabbit (2018) and its 2020 sequel (in which he voiced the title character), and Cats (2019).
