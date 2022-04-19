TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Is North Korea Behind the Largest Crypto Hack Ever?” – below is their description.
The FBI is ready to point fingers at a North Korean state-sponsored group for the Axie Infinity crypto hack last month. The FBI has stated that the group made off with $620 million in Ethereum.
SUBSCRIBE | http://t.st/TheStreetTV
MORE VIDEOS: https://www.thestreet.com/video
ACTION ALERTS PLUS | https://www.thestreet.com/signup/action-alerts-plus-video
REAL MONEY PRO | https://www.thestreet.com/signup/real-money-video
LINKEDIN | http://linkedin.com/company/theStreet
FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/TheStreet/
TWITTER | http://twitter.com/thestreet
INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/thestreet/?hl=en
#Crypto #Hackers #FBITheStreet YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.