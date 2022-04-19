TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Is North Korea Behind the Largest Crypto Hack Ever?” – below is their description.

The FBI is ready to point fingers at a North Korean state-sponsored group for the Axie Infinity crypto hack last month. The FBI has stated that the group made off with $620 million in Ethereum.

