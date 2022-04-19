Is North Korea Behind the Largest Crypto Hack Ever?

by

TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Is North Korea Behind the Largest Crypto Hack Ever?” – below is their description.

The FBI is ready to point fingers at a North Korean state-sponsored group for the Axie Infinity crypto hack last month. The FBI has stated that the group made off with $620 million in Ethereum.

In This Story: Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players.

Inspired by popular games like Pokémon and Tamagotchi, Axie Infinity allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade token-based creatures known as Axies.

In This Story: Ethereum

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether is the native cryptocurrency of the platform. Amongst cryptocurrencies, Ether is second only to Bitcoin in market capitalization. Ethereum was conceived in 2013 by programmer Vitalik Buterin.

In This Story: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States and its principal federal law enforcement agency.

In This Story: North Korea

North Korea, officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is a country in East Asia constituting the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang is the country’s capital and largest city.

