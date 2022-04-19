Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 – Official Trailer (2022) David Fincher, Tim Miller | Netflix

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third-volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, Mank). Terror, imagination, and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention. Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 debuts on Netflix on May 20, 2022.

