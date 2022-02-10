ESPN published this video item, entitled “Mike Tannenbaum describes his journey to the NFL & how rosters are built | The Front Office” – below is their description.

Mike Tannenbaum describes his journey to the NFL & how rosters are built | The Front Office

Bobby Marks talks with ESPN NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum about his journey to NFL front offices, the importance of the NFL draft, Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, and much more.

0:00 Intro

0:53 Mike Tannenbaum’s journey to the NFL.

3:21 Tannenbaum describes his relationship with Bill Parcells.

5:11 How have you transitioned between different aspects of your career?

8:52 How important is the NFL draft?

10:46 How are NFL teams approaching the offseason?

12:30 Tannenbaum describes the Miami Dolphins’ process of selecting Laremy Tunsil in the 2016 NFL Draft when he worked with the franchise.

16:48 Explaining how the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams built their rosters.

19:02 Why protecting QB Joe Burrow is essential for Cincinnati’s future.

20:24 The biggest challenges going from NFL front offices to the media.

25:45 Tannenbaum explains the goals and efforts of “The 33rd team.”

