#TourofOman – Last Kilometer Stage 1

The landscapes of the 2022 Tour of Oman are set to both amaze the world and push international champions to their limits over six days of racing (February 10th-15th).

World Champions Cavendish and Costa, as well as Stewart, headline the startlist of the 2022 Tour of Oman.

Classics experts such as Kragh Andersen will aim to show their strong early-season legs while Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain) will provide a major test for climbers like Masnada.

Oman National Champion Al Rahbi leads the local selection to do battle against the international cycling elite heading to the Sultanate.

