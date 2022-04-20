Bundesliga published this video item, entitled “Robert Lewandowski | Dortmund’s Klassiker Nightmare” – below is their description.

Ex-Dortmund player now a black and yellow nightmare

Robert Lewandowski has been producing astronomical numbers and amazing performances for many years in the Bundesliga, but he always steps it up yet another notch against former club Borussia Dortmund. The two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player is the difference maker in Der Klassiker. His 22-goal haul – from just 15 games – is the most of any player against BVB. He’s scored headers, free-kicks, penalties, back heels – everything imaginable. What impresses you most about Lewandowski? Let us know in the comments.

