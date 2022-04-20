Press Briefing: Fiscal Monitor, April 2022

by

This chapter discusses how fiscal policy operates amid a sharp rise in uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, slower economic growth, and increasing debt vulnerabilities.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

