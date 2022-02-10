Lewandowski Has As Many Goals As ALL Of Them Combined?!

Who is leading the top scorer race in 2021/22? – Powered by FDOR

Let’s finally settle this: Who is the best striker in the world? Looking at goals scored simply no one comes close to Robert Lewandowski! Even Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar combined cannot reach the Polish superstar’s tally this season. Check out our info graphics video powered by FDOR and tell us what you think. How many goals will Lewandowski score in 2021/22? Who can stop him? Let us know in the comments!

The Bundesliga is Germany’s primary football competition, founded in 1962 in Dortmund.

All of the Bundesliga clubs qualify for the DFB-Pokal. The winner of the Bundesliga qualifies for the DFL-Supercup.

The Bundesliga, sometimes referred to as the Fußball-Bundesliga or 1. Bundesliga, is a professional association football league in Germany. At the top of the German football league system, the Bundesliga is Germany’s premier football competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. Considered one of the best players in the world, he is known for his clinical finishing, dribbling, strength, and explosive speed.

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

Robert Lewandowski is a Polish professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and is the captain of the Poland national team.

