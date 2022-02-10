Bundesliga published this video item, entitled “Lewandowski Has As Many Goals As ALL Of Them Combined?!” – below is their description.

Who is leading the top scorer race in 2021/22? – Powered by FDOR

Let’s finally settle this: Who is the best striker in the world? Looking at goals scored simply no one comes close to Robert Lewandowski! Even Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar combined cannot reach the Polish superstar’s tally this season. Check out our info graphics video powered by FDOR and tell us what you think. How many goals will Lewandowski score in 2021/22? Who can stop him? Let us know in the comments!

