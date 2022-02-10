The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Ukraine crisis: Boris Johnson warns Russian invasion would result in ‘serious bloodshed'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson has called on Europe to hold firm on Ukraine’s right to join Nato, warning any Russian invasion would be an “absolute disaster” that would result in “serious bloodshed”.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the Prime Minister said: “When Nato was founded more than 75 years ago, its members made a commitment to collective security that was unlike anything in previous history.”

“And that’s why Nato agreed that any country should be free to pursue the security alliances that that country chose. and we must resist we must oppose any return to the days when the fates of nations are decided over their heads by a handful of great powers.”

“This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe is facing in decades.”

